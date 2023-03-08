GFG Resources (CVE:GFG) Trading Down 4%

Shares of GFG Resources Inc (CVE:GFG – Get Rating) fell 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 21,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 144,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

GFG Resources Inc, an exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Goldarm Property, Pen gold, and Dore gold projects located in Ontario; and the Rattlesnake Hills gold project situated in Natrona County, Wyoming.

