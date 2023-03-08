GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.37 on Friday. GigaMedia has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.34.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

