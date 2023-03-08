Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Global Business Travel Group

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBTG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.68.

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

