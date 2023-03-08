Global Business Travel Group (GBTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Global Business Travel Group to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Global Business Travel Group has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $10.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 76,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Business Travel Group
Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States of America and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers including airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.
