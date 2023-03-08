Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 32,584,250 shares traded.

Global Petroleum Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global Petroleum

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 78% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5,798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

