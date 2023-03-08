Global Water Resources (GWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.98. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.70 and a 12 month high of C$21.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.82. The company has a market cap of C$425.84 million, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 74,048 people in approximately 27,630 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

