Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.34. 9,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.
Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF
