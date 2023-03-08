Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) Shares Down 0.2%

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.31 and last traded at $29.34. 9,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 14,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

Global X Millennials Consumer ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Millennials Consumer ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter.

