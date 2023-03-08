GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Director Sells $594,064.32 in Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) Director John J. Gavin sold 9,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $594,064.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 277,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $50.45. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.01). GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in GMS by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 5.3% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

