Gnosis (GNO) Market Cap Reaches $266.75 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $266.75 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for $103.01 or 0.00468157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GnosisDAO, founded in 2015, is a decentralized infrastructure provider for the Ethereum ecosystem. In November 2021, the GnosisDAO and xDAI communities combined their ecosystems to create the Gnosis Chain, which addresses scaling issues through solid engineering and uses the xDai token. Gnosis’ mission is centred on experimentation and building decentralized infrastructure for Ethereum, and it uses its products to guide decisions on development, support, and governance. Products incubated by Gnosis include Gnosis Safe, Cow Protocol, Conditional Tokens, Gnosis Auction, and Zodiac. Success for these products is attributed to the spin-out of Cow Protocol and the formation of SafeDAO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars.

