Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.23

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.11. Gold Reserve shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 6,400 shares trading hands.

Gold Reserve Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $111.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.37.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mining properties. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

