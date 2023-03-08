Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Rating) traded up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.12 and last traded at $9.68. 324 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Grand City Properties from €14.00 ($14.89) to €11.75 ($12.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Grand City Properties from €19.00 ($20.21) to €13.00 ($13.83) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Grand City Properties from €13.00 ($13.83) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the acquisition, development, investment and management of real estate properties. It provides property management activities along the real estate value chain. The company was founded on December 16, 2011 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

