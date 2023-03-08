Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.05

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 601369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Greencoat Renewables Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.97 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.04.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

About Greencoat Renewables

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

