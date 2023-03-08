Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.

Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 936.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 366,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 894.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 104,508 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 58,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

