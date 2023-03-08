Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th.
Grindrod Shipping has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ GRIN opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $28.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.
Grindrod Shipping Company Profile
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
- eBay Faces Growing Competition and Eroding Market Share
- Schrodinger is an AI-Powered Drug Discovery Developer to Watch
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.