Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.
GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Trading Up 5.1 %
GWRE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.25.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
