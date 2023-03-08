Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

GWRE has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Trading Up 5.1 %

GWRE opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $97.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $195.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.49 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.30%. Analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 9,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $668,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.