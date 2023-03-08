Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of HALL stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $41.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $64.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of Hallmark Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

