Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 590,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,251,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
Further Reading
