Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2023

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMYGet Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 590,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,251,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

