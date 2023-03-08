Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 3.1% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.04. 590,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 3,251,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 334.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 41.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.