Harvest Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $972,688.26 (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Harvest Finance token can now be bought for approximately $34.70 or 0.00159580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $23.64 million and $972,688.26 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00427228 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,274.69 or 0.28882111 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 40.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

