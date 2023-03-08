Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Sells $475,945.20 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HVT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 141,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $544.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

