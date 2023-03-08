Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Sells $475,945.20 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Get Rating) CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $475,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,147. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Haverty Furniture Companies Stock Down 1.5 %
NYSE HVT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 141,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,290. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The stock has a market cap of $544.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.41.
Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haverty Furniture Companies
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.
Read More
