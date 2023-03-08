HC Wainwright Comments on IVERIC bio, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IVERIC bio in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $23.83 on Monday. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 18.63, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 171,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,231,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,847 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $47,502.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 5,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $112,659.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,212.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,104 shares of company stock worth $2,274,476. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

