H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.47

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.47 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 33983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.99.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.32 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Insider Activity

In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,593.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth about $2,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

