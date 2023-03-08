Head-To-Head Analysis: Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) vs. HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Rating) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Permex Petroleum and HighPeak Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00 HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

HighPeak Energy has a consensus target price of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.04%. Given HighPeak Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HighPeak Energy is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

This table compares Permex Petroleum and HighPeak Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permex Petroleum N/A N/A N/A HighPeak Energy 34.53% 33.37% 18.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permex Petroleum and HighPeak Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 12.39 -$2.71 million N/A N/A HighPeak Energy $220.12 million 13.44 $55.56 million $1.67 16.22

HighPeak Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Summary

HighPeak Energy beats Permex Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation is a junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, British Columbia.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

