Hedera (HBAR) Trading Down 15% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and $29.79 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0597 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00069494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00050239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000310 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,078,985,416 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 28,078,985,416.353714 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06108883 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $26,430,277.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

