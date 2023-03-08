Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Receives $111.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Heineken from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Heineken from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded Heineken from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Heineken in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Heineken Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. Heineken has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

