HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, CIBC upgraded HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEXO

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 22,940,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,429 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the second quarter valued at about $796,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 184.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 558,231 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 57.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 257,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 91.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 205,943 shares in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Stock Performance

NYSE HEXO opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market capitalization of $67.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.70). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 73.83% and a negative net margin of 586.30%. The business had revenue of $25.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that HEXO will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

