HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 750,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704,805 shares during the period. HighPeak Energy comprises approximately 6.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Syntal Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.69% of HighPeak Energy worth $16,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after buying an additional 159,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 140.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 495.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 228,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 190,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 24.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,651 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

Shares of HPK stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 112,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,008. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.30). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $257.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Insider Activity at HighPeak Energy

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower bought 14,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,204,824.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 88.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.