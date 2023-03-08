Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($18.04) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HILS. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.24) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Shore Capital downgraded Hill & Smith to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Hill & Smith stock traded down GBX 86.33 ($1.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,327.67 ($15.97). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,142. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.51 and a beta of 1.22. Hill & Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 859 ($10.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,556 ($18.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,296.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,145.19.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.