Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.01

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 66.01 ($0.79) and traded as high as GBX 66.30 ($0.80). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 65.80 ($0.79), with a volume of 889,822 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on HOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.08) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £327.34 million, a PE ratio of 1,261.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

