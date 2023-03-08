Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stephens from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.63.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $39.98 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

