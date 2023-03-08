Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Shares Down 4.9%

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.71. 320,722 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,090,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Hoth Therapeutics from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hoth Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,659 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113,229 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of new generation therapies for dermatological disorders. Its product pipeline focuses on potential treatments for indications including atopic dermatitis (also known as eczema), chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, and acne. It offers the BioLexa Platform, a drug compound platform for the treatment of eczema.

