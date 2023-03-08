Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.62

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $28.90. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 27,306 shares.
Hurco Companies Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.56%.
Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
Featured Stories
