Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.62

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.62 and traded as high as $28.90. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $27.60, with a volume of 27,306 shares.

Hurco Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $25.65.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 3.56%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

