Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the conglomerate on Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:IEP remained flat at $54.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 238,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,424. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.32. Icahn Enterprises has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

