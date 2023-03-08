IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

IEX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.25.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $224.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $229.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEX

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 491.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

