Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.46

Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) (CVE:IKM – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.46 and traded as high as C$0.47. Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 18,600 shares changing hands.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Ikkuma Resources Corp. (IKM.V) Company Profile
Ikkuma Resources Corp., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in Western Canada. Its oil and gas properties are located in the foothills of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Resource Corp. and changed its name to Ikkuma Resources Corp.
