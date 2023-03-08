Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Increased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 920,369 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.59% of Illumina worth $175,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,186 shares of company stock worth $2,255,837 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.55.

ILMN stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.85. The stock had a trading volume of 187,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,255. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $371.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.22 and a 200 day moving average of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Stories

