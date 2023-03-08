Imperial Metals (OTCMKTS:IPMLF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:IPMLF – Get Rating) were down 2.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 4,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.36.

Imperial Metals Trading Down 2.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

About Imperial Metals

(Get Rating)

Imperial Metals Corp. engages in the aacquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. It operates its business through the following segments: Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes all other properties and related exploration and development activities.

Featured Articles

