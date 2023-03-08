Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Down 6.0% in February

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the January 31st total of 323,300 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IBCP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In related news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Independent Bank news, SVP James J. Twarozynski sold 2,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 1,600 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $34,688.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,680.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBCP opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Independent Bank has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $52.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 18.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading

