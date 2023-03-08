Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.60) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($46.81) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.29) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.96).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

