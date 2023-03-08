Informa (LON:INF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $601.20

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 601.20 ($7.23) and traded as high as GBX 677.80 ($8.15). Informa shares last traded at GBX 675.60 ($8.12), with a volume of 2,191,267 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.22) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 725 ($8.72) to GBX 765 ($9.20) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Numis Securities raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 650 ($7.82) to GBX 750 ($9.02) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Informa from GBX 640 ($7.70) to GBX 650 ($7.82) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 712.86 ($8.57).

Informa Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,513.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 660.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 601.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading

