Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,375,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 6,048,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,035.9 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
Innovent Biologics stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
About Innovent Biologics
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovent Biologics (IVBXF)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.