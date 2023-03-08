Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,375,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 31st total of 6,048,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,035.9 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Innovent Biologics stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29. Innovent Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Get Innovent Biologics alerts:

About Innovent Biologics

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.