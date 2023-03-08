Insider Selling: AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Insider Sells 59,158 Shares of Stock

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of AvidXchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AvidXchange Price Performance

Shares of AvidXchange stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,547. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AVDX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvidXchange

About AvidXchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AvidXchange by 185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in AvidXchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Articles

