Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells 100 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.94, for a total value of $19,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,864.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karna Nisewaner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 1st, Karna Nisewaner sold 100 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $18,178.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Karna Nisewaner sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS traded up $3.95 on Wednesday, reaching $199.30. 1,438,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,065. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $202.96.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 55,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,583,000 after buying an additional 89,598 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 576,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,574,000 after buying an additional 12,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

