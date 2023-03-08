Insider Selling: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Sells 42,000 Shares of Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLF traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,563,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,533,347. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 36,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,143 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,120 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 69,911 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

