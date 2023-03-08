Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of G stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 504,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
