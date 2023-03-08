Insider Selling: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) SVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares in the company, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of G stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. 504,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,386. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 8.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

