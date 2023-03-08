Insider Selling: GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CEO Sells 876 Shares of Stock

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GMS Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GMS stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.50. 277,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.45. GMS Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $62.19.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in GMS by 1.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,434,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GMS by 66.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GMS by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in GMS by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

