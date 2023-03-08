Insider Selling: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Sells 1,843 Shares of Stock

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $100,056.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 424,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.62. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average of $52.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The life sciences company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IART shares. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.