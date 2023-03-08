Insider Selling: MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Director Sells 150 Shares of Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MELI traded down $12.34 on Wednesday, hitting $1,252.57. 315,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,405. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,086.75 and a 200-day moving average of $959.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a PE ratio of 131.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $600.68 and a 12-month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,305.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,783,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,246,000 after acquiring an additional 357,308 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,195,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,568,000 after acquiring an additional 192,608 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,601,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,968,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

