Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Post Stock Performance
POST traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 511,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.
Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.
About Post
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Post (POST)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.