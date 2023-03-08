Insider Selling: Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

POST traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.45. The stock had a trading volume of 511,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,903. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.69. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Post by 102.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Post in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

