Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Major Shareholder Sells 865,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RXDX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,985. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 70,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,658 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $2,891,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXDX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

