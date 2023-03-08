Insider Selling: Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Major Shareholder Sells 865,000 Shares of Stock

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Sinai Intellectual Prop Cedars sold 865,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $99,120,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,001,132 shares in the company, valued at $458,489,715.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Prometheus Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RXDX traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,985. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -36.19 and a beta of -0.49. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.04.
Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Prometheus Biosciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXDX. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.70.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prometheus Biosciences (RXDX)
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
- Crowdstrike Stock: While The Iron Is Hot!
- Occidental Petroleum: What Would Warren Buffett Do?
Receive News & Ratings for Prometheus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prometheus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.