Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Sells 55,523 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of Q2 stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,315. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $65.65.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Q2 by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Q2 by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Q2 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

See Also

