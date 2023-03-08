Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) CRO Sells 2,548 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.48. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. Analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,672,000 after acquiring an additional 160,083 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,761,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 359,822 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,225,000 after acquiring an additional 88,729 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

