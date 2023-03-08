Insider Selling: Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Insider Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) insider Kevin Martin Burke sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.59, for a total transaction of $395,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at $282,921.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Superior Industries International Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of SUP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.15. 204,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,597. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a market cap of $166.17 million, a P/E ratio of 615.00 and a beta of 3.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About Superior Industries International
Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.
